The British Queen Will Stop Wearing Genuine Leather Clothing

Human rights non-governmental organization Humane Society International United Kingdom expressed its satisfaction with the decision of the British Queen Elizabeth II to stop wearing genuine leather clothes, AFP reported.

"If Her Majesty is due to attend an engagement in particularly cold weather, from 2019 onwards fake fur will be used to make sure she stays warm.' Buckingham Palace today confirmed the move to FEMAIL, saying: 'As new outfits are designed for the Queen, any fur used will be fake.'"We are delighted that Her Majesty has officially given up genuine leather," said Claire Bass, director of Humane Sites International UK. According to Bass, the decision is a clear signal from the monarch that genuine leather is already a demode, The Daily Mail reported.

According to a survey last year in the UK at the request of Humane Social International, more than two-thirds of respondents support the idea of ​​banning imports of genuine leather and only eight percent are against it.

The UK banned the breeding of animals for their skin in 2000, but continued to import and sell fur to various animal species such as foxes and rabbits.

Animal Protection Organization PETA welcomed the change in the queen's wardrobe and said it was now time for her to take the next step and the hats of her royal guards to be no longer from bearskin, but of luxury synthetic substitutes created with the help of environmentalists.

‘We respectfully urge Her Majesty to complete the policy by ordering that the fur be replaced by the humane, luxurious faux bearskin that PETA has helped develop alongside faux-furrier Ecopel and designer Stella McCartney.’