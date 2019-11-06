Record: This Year's October Is the Warmest Recorded in History

This year's October is the warmest in the world since the Copernicus European Climate Change Service began its observations in 1981, France's press office reported.

This is the 5th consecutive month that is breaking or approaching record highs.

This year's October is 0.63 degrees Celsius warmer than average temperatures in 1981-2000, exceeding 0.01 degrees Celsius in October 2015 and 1.2 degrees Celsius in pre-industrial times.

This year's June was the warmest in observation history, and this July set an absolute record for the warmest month ever recorded. This year's August was second among the warmest months of August, and this year's September was the warmest among the months of September since observations began.

The last 4 years are the warmest ever recorded in the world.