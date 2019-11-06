Record: This Year's October Is the Warmest Recorded in History

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 6, 2019, Wednesday // 11:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Record: This Year's October Is the Warmest Recorded in History www.pixabay.com

This year's October is the warmest in the world since the Copernicus European Climate Change Service began its observations in 1981, France's press office reported.
This is the 5th consecutive month that is breaking or approaching record highs.

This year's October is 0.63 degrees Celsius warmer than average temperatures in 1981-2000, exceeding 0.01 degrees Celsius in October 2015 and 1.2 degrees Celsius in pre-industrial times. 

This year's June was the warmest in observation history, and this July set an absolute record for the warmest month ever recorded. This year's August was second among the warmest months of August, and this year's September was the warmest among the months of September since observations began.

The last 4 years are the warmest ever recorded in the world.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: record, October, Copernicus European Climate Change Service, warm
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria