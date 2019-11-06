The Truck which Was Transporting the Migrants to Greece Is from Pazardzhik

The refrigerated truck with illegal migrants in Greece is registered in Pazardzhik. The interior minister announced that truck had left Bulgaria at the end of October. The route for migrants is from Turkey to Northern Greece, NOVA reported.

According to the Greek newspaper Kathimerini, each of the migrants paid € 2,500 to reach Thessaloniki.

"The truck last left the country on October 31. The driver was not a Bulgarian citizen when the departure was registered. Many Bulgarian trucks operate on the European market, carry out transport activities. We also have cases where we have crimes on the territory of Bulgaria that are committed with foreign motor vehicles, ”said Interior Minister Mladen Marinov.