Putin Wants a Russian Alternative to Wikipedia

World | November 6, 2019, Wednesday // 11:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Putin Wants a Russian Alternative to Wikipedia www.pixabay.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called for the creation of a Russian online encyclopedia today to become an alternative to Wikipedia, according to France Press, citing RIA Novosti.

"It's better to replace it with the Big Russian new encyclopedia in electronic form…here it will be in any case, reliable information in a good modern form" Putin told a Russian language council meeting. 

The Russian government plans to spend nearly 1.7 billion rubles ($ 26.7 million) over the next three years to create an online encyclopedia, according to official documents released in September.

The Russian-language version of Wikipedia claims to be composed of over a million and a half articles. In 2015, Russian authorities banned Wikipedia for a short period of time because of an article explaining how to prepare cannabis-based drugs, France Press reported.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: VladimirPutin, Wikipedia, encyclopedia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria