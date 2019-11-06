Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm for the Season
Today, the weather will remain dynamic, with temperatures significantly higher than usual. The movement of air masses will be from the south-southwest. It will be windy, especially in eastern Bulgaria and the areas located north of the mountains, where the south wind will manifest itself as a Foehn wind. Broken clouds, mostly medium and high level.
Across the northwestern areas, cloud cover will be considerable, with light rain expected in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will mostly be between 21C and 26C. Atmospheric pressure is lower than the average for November and will drop further.
This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
