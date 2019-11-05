Ukrainian Scientists Have Invented a Missile which Is Impossible to Be Brought Down

Ukrainian engineers at the Yuzhnoye Design Bureau presented the anti-ship supersonic missile “Lightning”, which, according to its creators, is almost "impossible to bring down," according to Russian news agency Izvestia.

Designers showed off a the missile at the "Weapons and Security 2019" exhibition. They claim that “Lightning”’s speed is around 2,000 - 2,500 km / h. The missile will be used by the Su-27 and Su24M aircraft, which are in the arsenal of the Ukrainian Air Force. It is noted that their installation requires minimal retrofitting of the aircraft. In addition, missiles can be equipped with highly explosive warheads.

According to military expert Oleg Zhdanov, there is no military equipment in the world that can defeat the Ukrainian “Lightning” Missile.

It is noted that the missile can be used to counter the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation and the Moscow flotilla in the Sea of ​​Azov.