The UK Has Lowered the National Level of Threat of Terrorist Attacks to “Substantial"

November 5, 2019, Tuesday
www.pixabay.com

The UK has lowered the national level of threat of terrorist attacks from "severe” to "substantial", said British Interior Minister Priti Patel, quoted by Reuters.

"Despite the change in the threat level, terrorism remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security," Patel said in a statement.

The "substantial" threat level continues to indicate a high level of threat and an attack could take place without further warning, said Patel. 

Tags: UK, national level of threat, severe, substantial, Priti Patel
