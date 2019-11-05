The 5 Most Delicious European Street Foods

The team of Peika.bg decided to pick 5 of the most delicious street foods in different European countries just for you.

See who they are below:

1. Pizza in Italy

You couldn't be in Italy and didn't feel careless, love of life and passion for food. And when it comes to delicious food - the fastest and most delicious solution is Italian pizza. The combination of thin and crunchy dough, delicious mozzarella and delicate tomato sauce literally melts in your mouth

2. Gyros in Greece

If you decide to visit Bulgaria’s southern neighbour, be sure to try the gyros, You can find it literally on every corner in both big and small cities. Don't forget the tzatziki, which adds even fresher taste of bread, grilled meat or fresh vegetables.

3. Wurst in Germany

Wursts are typical German sausages with different flavours and sizes that you can find in every city in Germany.

4. Waffles in Belgium

If you visit any Belgian city, you will surely smell the scent of waffles. With powdered sugar, jam, cream and strawberries or with chocolate - waffles are everywhere. Fast and delicious breakfast, fabulous dessert or coffee supplement, Belgian waffles are an amazing delicacy that you should try at any price.

5. Fish and Chips in the UK

Fish and Chips are a trademark of the United Kingdom. Although the British are not known as great gourmets, their traditional cuisine is worth a try. In this country-specific combination, the fish is cooked in a special way, served with fries, all of which are sold wrapped in a piece of paper.