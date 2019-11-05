Donald Trump Wants to Sign an Arms Control Deal with Russia and China

The United States wants to strike a new arms control deal with Russia, China and possibly some other countries. This was revealed by US President Donald Trump, TASS reported.

Donald Trump declined to answer a question from reporter whether Washington sought to extend New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty).



"We are looking at arms control right now. We are dealing with China, we are dealing with Russia. I think they would both like to do it especially as we are talking about nuclear weapons," Trump said answering a TASS correspondent’s question. "But we are looking at a major arms-control kind of an agreement right now with Russia and China and maybe somebody else," he noted.