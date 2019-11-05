Volkswagen Has Started Manufacturing the ID 3 Electric Cars

The Volkswagen automotive concern has started manufacturing electric vehicles ID 3, according to the German newspaper Spiegel. The manufacturing is in the city of Zwickau.

The first mass-produced eco-friendly vehicle is probably the most important model of the group after the VW Golf. With the new addition to the automotive family, the concern not only wants to leave behind its back the gas scandal, but also develop an electric car that is suitable for mass production. The company takes a pretty high risk for that.

Volkswagen boss Herbert Diess described the start of production as a "crucial moment" for the company. VW is investing around one billion euros in converting production in Zwickau from an internal combustion engine plant to an electric car factory.

"This transformation to e-mobility is not happening overnight," says VW branding director Ralph Brandstetter.

Volkswagen plans to market nearly 70 new electrified models by 2028. Plans include a gradual halt to development for internal combustion engines. After 2040, VW will not sell cars with diesel or gasoline engines. The automotive group plans to suspend the release of carbon dioxide - in the production, operation and disposal of vehicles after 2050.

This means that about 100,000 electric cars are planned to go out of the Zwickau plant in 2020, and 330,000 a year later. With respect to ID 3, the car factory has to solve the price problem in order for electric cars to be preferred for daily use. Initial plans were for ID 3 to cost less than € 30,000