Scientists Have Discovered an Insect Emitting Blue Light (PHOTO)

Brazilian researchers have discovered a new species of insects from the Keroplatidae family, whose larvae emit blue light, reports the Phys.org website, citing a publication in Scientific Reports.

The tiny two-winged mosquito-related insect inhabits the Atlantic Rainforest Reserve in São Paulo. Scientists first encounter blue bioluminescence in the Neotropical Eco Zone, covering South America, Central America and the Antilles. Many bioluminescent insects and fungi have been observed in the region so far that emit green, yellow or red light.

The new species is called Neoceroplatus betaryiensis. The larvae were discovered by chance while scientists collected bioluminescent mushrooms and found that they emit unusual blue light.

Neoceroplatus betaryiensis foi encontrado em uma reserva de Mata Atlântica no sul do estado de São Paulo https://t.co/q2ULos6IMD — Revista Galileu (@revistagalileu) 1 October 2019

"The larvae were found while bioluminescent mushrooms were being collected and drew attention because they emitted blue light. Fungi and fireflies don't emit blue light, so it had to be a new species " Cassius Stevani, a professor at the University of São Paulo's Institute of Chemistry (IQ-USP) and last author of the article, told. Looking closer, experts have discovered a previously unknown species of insects. The larvae of Neoceroplatus betaryiensis live in tree trunks. They have three glowing zones - one at the tail and two near the eyes.

So far, blue bioluminescence has been observed only in North America, New Zealand and Asia.