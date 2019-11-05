Scientists Have Discovered an Insect Emitting Blue Light (PHOTO)

Society | November 5, 2019, Tuesday // 12:11| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Scientists Have Discovered an Insect Emitting Blue Light (PHOTO) www.pixabay.com

Brazilian researchers have discovered a new species of insects from the Keroplatidae family, whose larvae emit blue light, reports the Phys.org website, citing a publication in Scientific Reports.

The tiny two-winged mosquito-related insect inhabits the Atlantic Rainforest Reserve in São Paulo. Scientists first encounter blue bioluminescence in the Neotropical Eco Zone, covering South America, Central America and the Antilles. Many bioluminescent insects and fungi have been observed in the region so far that emit green, yellow or red light.

The new species is called Neoceroplatus betaryiensis. The larvae were discovered by chance while scientists collected bioluminescent mushrooms and found that they emit unusual blue light.

 

 "The larvae were found while bioluminescent mushrooms were being collected and drew attention because they emitted blue light. Fungi and fireflies don't emit blue light, so it had to be a new species " Cassius Stevani, a professor at the University of São Paulo's Institute of Chemistry (IQ-USP) and last author of the article, told. Looking closer, experts have discovered a previously unknown species of insects. The larvae of Neoceroplatus betaryiensis live in tree trunks. They have three glowing zones - one at the tail and two near the eyes.

So far, blue bioluminescence has been observed only in North America, New Zealand and Asia.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: insect, blue light, Keroplatidae family, Neoceroplatus betaryiensis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria