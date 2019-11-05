CITUB Insists on the Minimum Pension to Be BGN 250

CITUB proposed the minimum pension to be increased by 14 percent or from BGN 219.43 to BGN 250 as of July 1, 2020.

In this way, 850,000 retirees will receive this increase and will feel that this time the government, parliament and society are being empathetic and concerned, CITUB said.

The CITUB has estimated that the additional cost for this measure is not negligible - about BGN 80 million, but it is fully achievable. "And the social and even political effect will be much more valuable. Increasing the purchasing power of this huge group of Bulgarians will certainly be a very sensible investment not only in their standard of living but also in the economy of the country," the CITUB added.