Top 7 Countries with the Youngest Population in the World

The world population is ageing due to the development of medicine and the improvement of the quality of life in the larger states of the world. But there are countries where young people predominate. Check out who they are on the 7 BEST channel in vbox7:

7. Democratic Republic of the Congo

It is Africa's second largest country by territory and 11th in the world. The population is 87.79 million and the share of children under 15 is 46.16%.

6. Somalia

Somalia's population is growing by 3% every year. The birth rate is 6.26 per woman and is the fourth highest in the world. The population of the state at this time is 15.44 million people, with 46.33% of them under the age of 15 years.

5. Angola

The share of children under 15 is 46.62% and the population is 31.83 million people. Infant mortality in this country is very high. An average of 178 out of 1,000 children die before turning the age of two.

4. Chad

Chad is a country in Central Africa. Its population is about 16 million, with those under the age of 15 accounting for 46.86%. Chad is one of the poorest countries in the world, but one woman has on average seven children.

3. Uganda

Uganda's population has increased by 10 million people since 2013. Today it is 44.27 million people, 47.41% of them are under 15 years old.

2. Mali

The population of this African country is 19.66 million, with 47.53% of them under 15 years of age. Mali is one of the countries with the highest infant mortality rate (1 in 10 children).

1. Niger

Children under 15 in Niger represent 50.12% of its population. Otherwise, the total population of the largest country in West Africa is 23.31 million.