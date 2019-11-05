8 Bodies Found in a Truck in Romania - Fake News

World | November 5, 2019, Tuesday // 12:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 8 Bodies Found in a Truck in Romania - Fake News www.pixabay.com

Police in Romania haven't found a truck carrying the corpses of eight people, Adevarul writes. The signal about a truck with the bodies of 8 people in its refrigerated trailer turned out to be fake, according to the newspaper, which reported about the incident.

A man called the emergency telephone and said he found bodies in a truck trailer on the road between Timisoara and Arad.

Police patrols and ambulances roamed the area but found nothing.

The man who called, did not respond to the authorities' attempts to call him, has not yet been identified.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: fake news, Romania, truck, bodies, authorities
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria