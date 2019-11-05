Ukraine Will Join NATO

Ukraine will join NATO, Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview on 1 + 1, BGNES reported..

"All allies agreed that Ukraine would become a NATO member. Montenegro joined NATO only two years ago, Northern Macedonia will become a NATO member in a few months, and we saw this before - after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Poland, the Baltic countries - no one even in their dreams could have imagined that he could be in NATO, "Stoltenberg  said.

He also promised that the organization would help Kiev to strengthen reforms and modernize society so that the country could join the alliance.

Asked by a journalist whether NATO would leave Ukraine in the "gray zone" between Russia and Europe, Stoltenberg noted that the country was one of the Alliance's 40 partners.

"For some countries, partnership is the first step towards membership. But for all countries, partnership is a permanent relationship with NATO. It must be understood that there is a great distance between 'no relations' and 'full membership'," the secretary general said. .

He added that for full membership of Ukraine it is necessary "to think about what the organization can do with this country.

In late October, in a speech in the Ukrainian parliament, Stoltenberg said that the path to joining the alliance was not easy and those wishing to go through it should make significant reforms, but that NATO's doors remain open to Ukraine.

