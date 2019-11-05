Rumen Radev: Bulgarian Business Must Take the Lead Role in Order for the Country to Overcoming the Social Crisis

The business should have a key role in overcoming the social crisis, President Rumen Radev called at a ceremony honouring the finalists of the 2019 Manager of the Year competition. The Head of State announced the winner of the 12th edition of the Race for Successful Business Leaders, organized by the Manager magazine. The President presented the crystal statuette to Svetla Nestorova, CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors of 3EAD "Bulstrad Life Vienna Insurance Group".

According to the Head of State, the development of the human factor is of key importance for the fourth industrial revolution and Bulgaria needs an economic environment with high standards and achievements and an example that more and more people and institutions comply with. The President highlighted the contribution of companies that invest in the capital of the Bulgarian nation and create opportunities and perspectives for young people.

Rumen Radev reminded that Bulgaria has limited natural, human, financial and economic resources, but at the same time has huge demographic and social problems. The Head of State cited the development of a strong economy and high, sustainable and catching up growth compared to other EU countries as the most effective way of solving them.

"It is necessary to maximize the use of human and material resources, to develop high technologies, production with high added value, high quality of products and services, innovation and competitiveness," said Rumen Radev. According to him, achieving these ambitious goals requires individuals who know how to manage complex processes in a dynamic environment, quickly turn information into knowledge, and knowledge into wisdom and look to the future.

The awards ceremony took place on Monday night on the stage of the Sofia Opera and Ballet. President Rumen Radev was accompanied by his wife, Desislava Radeva.