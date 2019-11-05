6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Struck Chile

A strong earthquake shook the Chilean capital, Santiago, last night. There was a protest demonstration downtown against poor social services and economic inequality, the AP reported.

According to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake was 6.0 on the Richter scale. The epicentre is 28 km southwest of the town of Ilapel. The depth was 49 km.

According to the France-based Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, the quake was 6.3 magnitude and the epicentre was near the coastal city of Coquimbo in central Chile, Reuters and TASS reported.

Apart from the capital, the earthquake was felt in many settlements in central Chile. So far there are no data on injured people and material damage.

The country is located in the so-called Ring of Fire and among the most seismic countries in the world. In 2010, an earthquake of magnitude 8.8 and a tsunami caused the death of 525 Chileans, and 26 disappeared without a trace, the AP recalled.