PM Borissov Goes to Prague to Discuss the Protection of EU Funds

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will participate in the Summit of the Friends of Cohesion Group, which will be held today in Prague. The Forum will discuss the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and adopt a declaration focusing on Cohesion Policy.

The Summit is being organized within the Czech Presidency of the Visegrad Four countries. The Forum is seen as a follow-up to the Summit in the same format that took place on 28 November 2018 in Bratislava during the Slovak Presidency of the Visegrad Four countries. Then the group leaders outlined the importance of devoting sufficient resources to Cohesion Policy, the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as to the new challenges such as security and defense, counter-terrorism, climate change, sustainable transport, development, innovation and more.

The Friends of Cohesion Group is formed by 17 EU Member States: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Italy. All of them take the view that Cohesion Policy plays a central role and importance in the EU budget, eliminates inequalities between different regions of the Community, adds value to the EU as a whole, and is of benefit to all its citizens.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be accompanied by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov at a forum in Prague.