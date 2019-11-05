PM Borissov Goes to Prague to Discuss the Protection of EU Funds
Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will participate in the Summit of the Friends of Cohesion Group, which will be held today in Prague. The Forum will discuss the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027 and adopt a declaration focusing on Cohesion Policy.
The Summit is being organized within the Czech Presidency of the Visegrad Four countries. The Forum is seen as a follow-up to the Summit in the same format that took place on 28 November 2018 in Bratislava during the Slovak Presidency of the Visegrad Four countries. Then the group leaders outlined the importance of devoting sufficient resources to Cohesion Policy, the Common Agricultural Policy, as well as to the new challenges such as security and defense, counter-terrorism, climate change, sustainable transport, development, innovation and more.
The Friends of Cohesion Group is formed by 17 EU Member States: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Portugal, Spain, Cyprus, Malta and Italy. All of them take the view that Cohesion Policy plays a central role and importance in the EU budget, eliminates inequalities between different regions of the Community, adds value to the EU as a whole, and is of benefit to all its citizens.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will be accompanied by Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov at a forum in Prague.
- » The French Ambassador Was Summoned to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry
- » Mariana Nikolova on an Official Visit to China
- » Ekaterina Zaharieva: We Are Actively Working against the Anti-Semitism
- » Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariyana Nikolova Met with US Abassador Herro Mustafa
- » Zaharieva from Armenia: There Are no Direct Flights between our Countries
- » Bulgaria Has the Ambition and Potential to Expand the Export of High-quality Goods to the Japanese Market