Greek Police Found More than 40 Migrants in a Refrigerated Truck

A group of 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated truck in Northern Greece, AFP reported, citing information from local police. It is stated that the driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Migrants are believed to be from Afghanistan and are in good health condition.

Seven of them were hospitalized, police officials said.

Other details regarding the incident have not been reported.

