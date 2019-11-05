Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm for the Season

November 5, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Weather Forecast: Mostly Sunny and Warm for the Season www.pixabay.com

It will be sunny today and will remain warm for the season. More clouds expected in the morning across eastern areas. Light wind will continue to blow from the southwest, in the mountains possibly increasing to moderate.

Maximum temperatures between 20C and 25C. Atmospheric pressure will rise but will remain below the average for the month. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

NIMH, Weather forecast
