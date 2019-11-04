Turkey: We Are the Last Wall between Europe and Terrorism

Turkey is the last wall between Europe and terrorism. This is stated in the position of the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

“Turkey is protecting not only its own borders, but also the borders of NATO. Turkey's security is the security of all of Europe, including NATO,” the ministry said in a statement.

“It should be known that Turkey, as the last wall between Europe and terrorism, is fighting terrorism on the frontline,” it added.

It condemns the resolution of the US House of Representatives recognizing the genocide against the Armenian people in 1915 and the resolution of the French Parliament on the operation of the Turkish army in Northern Syria.

“Turkey condemns the U.S. House of Representatives resolution accepting the so-called Armenian genocide without considering the historical facts and the French National Assembly, which declares support for the terrorist organization PKK/YPG, and describe it as an ally and hope these historical mistakes were corrected soon.” the document underlines.

According to him, the US resolution on Armenia and the bill to support sanctions against Turkey contradict the Ankara-Washington agreement reached on Syria and the NATO spirit.

The Turkish military also believes that the French parliament's resolution on the Syria operation in Turkey is “nothing but an attempt to distort the truth and hide them from the world public opinion, especially French citizens".