Rihanna Launched her Own Jewelry Brand

Rihanna, who is now not only the most popular singer but also the founder of her own fashion brand, "Fenty," has released a new jewelry collection, Wonderzine reports.

The core of all products is cameo and the ornaments are made of stone with the help of thread. According to the company's website, “The cameo is an emblem of fearlessness, elevation, creativity and joy – everything Fenty stands for,” reads the jewellery notes.

The collection includes earrings for $ 530 and several models of necklaces and rings for $ 410 and $ 340, respectively. The photographer of the advertising campaign is Nigerian Ruth Ossai. Only models of African origin were used to showcase the jewelry.

