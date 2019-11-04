A Strike in Lufthansa Blocks Flights to and from Germany
novinite.bg
The passengers traveling with leading German carrier Lufthansa will be hit by cabin crew strike this week, AFP reported.
The German Union has called on the Lufthansa crew to launch a strike from Tuesday to Friday for better working conditions and better pay.
This will affect all Lufthansa flights departing from airports in Germany, said Daniel Flohr, deputy chairman of the UFO cabin crew union.
He said Lufthansa's "ongoing refusal" to negotiate with the union was to blame for the deepening row.
