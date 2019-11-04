The Accused of Espionage Nikolay Malinov Awarded Order of Friendship by Kremlin

The Prosecutor's Office requested the Inspectorate of the Supreme Judicial Council to check and sanction Judge Andon Mitalov from the Special Criminal Court, BNR reported.

The magistrate had allowed the chairman of the Rusofili Association, Nikolay Malinov, who is being investigated over espionage to leave the country in the period November 1 to November 5 and travel to Moscow. For the duration of the investigation, Malinov has a bail bond of EUR 25,000 and a ban on going abroad.

Nikolay Malinov is one of the foreign nationals, who was received the Order of Friendship in the Kremlin by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a ceremony marking Russia's Day of National Unity.

