El Salvador Expels all Venezuelan Diplomats
Venezuela's diplomats are reported to have 48 hours to leave the country.
Earlier, President Salvador Bukele said the US was "his country's number one ally."
The announcement said the decision was made in accordance with the Salvadoran vote in the Organization of American States (OAS), which endorses a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemning the systematic human rights abuses of Venezuelans.
Bukele recognized Venezuela's Legislature Head Juan Guaidó, as "President in charge of Venezuela" and advocated "obtaining the authority of Venezuela's new diplomatic mission".
US Ambassador to El Salvador Ronald Johnson applauded the step taken by the Bukele administration and said that the Salvadoran president stood "on the right side of history", recognizing Guaidó as "Venezuelan interim president”.
