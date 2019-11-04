The French Ambassador Was Summoned to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry

On instructions from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Ekaterina Zaharieva, Deputy Foreign Minister Petko Doikov summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs the French Ambassador to Bulgaria Florence Robin, MFA press centre reported.

The meeting was related to President Emmanuel Macron's interview with the French magazine "Valeurs actuelles", in which he stated that he prefers people who come from Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire legally, who are in France and work, rather than Bulgarian and Ukrainian underground networks.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Doykov expressed bewilderment at the French President's interview, which has caused outrage in Bulgarian society, including among our diaspora in France. On the Bulgarian side, it was emphasized that there are no serious grounds for such statements. Relations between Bulgaria and France - of friends, partners and allies - are excellent, the Bulgarian community is well integrated in France, and lately Bulgaria has received no reports from the French side of serious violations.

Ambassador Robin expressed regret and said that President Macron's words were taken out of context and misunderstood. "They in no way concern the Bulgarian government, Bulgarian citizens or Bulgarian workers who are well received and have proven their professionalism," Ambassador Robin said.

She reaffirmed the excellent bilateral relations and expressed hope that they would continue to deepen. "There is excellent cooperation between our two countries - in the fields of education, culture and economy. France will stand together with Bulgaria and will continue to support its efforts within the European Union," Ambassador Robin said.