Grigor Dimitrov Is in the World Rankings Top 20 Again

Grigor Dimitrov has climbed seven positions up in the world rankings and is already the 20th in the world. The progress of the Bulgarian is due to his wonderful performance at the Paris Masters, where he reached the semifinals.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic became champion in the French capital, but still lost his leadership position and Rafael Nadal took the first place. The Spanish left-hander has 9,585 points while Djokovic has 8,945 points.

The top ten are Roger Federer, Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini, Roberto Bautista Agut and Gaël Monfils. Karen Khachanov falls nine places and is 17th. Denis Shapovalov, who reached the final in Paris, is jumping by 13 positions and is 15th.

 

