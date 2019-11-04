Iran: Nothing Will Come Out of Talking to the US

Iran's Supreme leader has ruled out the possibility of talks between Tehran and Washington. This happened the day before the 40th anniversary of the hostage drama at the US Embassy in the Iranian capital.

"Those who see negotiations with the US as the solution to every problem are certainly mistaken," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Sunday during a speech to mark the anniversary, according to his official website.

"Nothing will come out of talking to the US, because they certainly and definitely won't make any concessions."