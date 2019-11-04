Huawei Employees Are Complaining about the Work Overload

An open letter has been posted to Huawei’s internal messaging board -- and then quickly deleted -- containing a sharp rebuke of the company’s overtime policy and alleging executives are covering up the full extent of extra work that’s happening, Bloomberg reported.

The author of the letter, Hu Lin, expressed doubts that such a regime boosts productivity and called people not to believe the promises when entering a job.

“Take my advice brothers: Don’t trust HR, they have no honesty,”, Lin wrote.

The letter was removed quickly.

The company acknowledged the message but declined to comment on its contents.

The newspaper claims that the letter provoked a violent response among employees. In their comments, they claimed that such a rigorous regime was destroying the company from within.

In China, Huawei has the reputation of being a company with very heavy duty policies. Since the introduction of US sanctions, internal rules have become even stricter and sometimes require staff to work 24 hours - an almost military working regime.