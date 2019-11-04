More than Half of the Germans Don’t Want Turkey in NATO

Following Turkey's invasion of Syria, a new poll has shown that 58% of Germans want to oust Turkey from the NATO military alliance, according to the BGNES.

In stark contrast to the support of German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas for maintaining NATO membership for Turkey, a new poll shows that a clear majority of the German population wants Turkey to be expelled from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and wants economic sanctions and export bans to be imposed on Ankara. The study was conducted by YouGov on behalf of the DPA. Over 2000 is the number of the people who were interviewed between 25 and 28 October. Only 18% of those polled are against Turkey's expulsion from NATO. According to the survey, 61% of respondents want Chancellor Angela Merkel's government to take a stronger position, including economic sanctions against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The study found that 69% of Germans support a total ban on arms exports to Turkey. Turkey's exclusion from NATO would require changes on the part of European and North American Member States.

The NATO agreement, which was adopted in 1949, does not provide for the expulsion of a member state. Die Welt reports that the German left wants Turkey to be banned from NATO. Bundestag Social Democratic Party leader Rolf Mützenich also questioned Turkey's NATO membership. The German foreign minister said on Saturday during his visit to Ankara that "Turkey is and remains an important NATO ally for Germany. Erdogan is widely criticized for his country's invasion of Syria and alleged human rights violations against the Syrian Kurds.