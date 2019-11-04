Bulgaria Is among the Member States with the Least Thefts, According to Eurostat

Between 2011 and 2017, police-recorded robberies in the EU fell by 24%, from 522 thousand to 396 thousand. By contrast, there was a 4% increase between 2008 and 2011.

In 2017, the highest number of offences per 100 000 inhabitants were observed in Belgium (167), France (150), Spain (144), England and Wales (UK) (132) and Portugal (115), while the lowest were found in Romania (16), Estonia and Czechia (both 15), Cyprus (14), Slovenia (12), Slovakia and Hungary (both 9).

In Bulgaria, 22 offences per 100 000 inhabitants were registered in 2017.

The statistics apply for crimes in which someone uses violence, weapons or threats to steal from another, including at a bank, shop, etc., as specified by Eurostat.

Thefts that do not use violence, coercion and threat are not included in these statistics.