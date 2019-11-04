Bulgaria Is among the Member States with the Least Thefts, According to Eurostat

Society | November 4, 2019, Monday // 13:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Is among the Member States with the Least Thefts, According to Eurostat www.pixabay.com

Between 2011 and 2017, police-recorded robberies in the EU fell by 24%, from 522 thousand to 396 thousand. By contrast, there was a 4% increase between 2008 and 2011.

In 2017, the highest number of offences per 100 000 inhabitants were observed in Belgium (167), France (150), Spain (144), England and Wales (UK) (132) and Portugal (115), while the lowest were found in Romania (16), Estonia and Czechia (both 15), Cyprus (14), Slovenia (12), Slovakia and Hungary (both 9).

In Bulgaria, 22 offences per 100 000 inhabitants were registered in 2017.

The statistics apply for crimes in which someone uses violence, weapons or threats to steal from another, including at a bank, shop, etc., as specified by Eurostat.

Thefts that do not use violence, coercion and threat are not included in these statistics.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, eurostat, theft
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria