42% of Americans Believe in Trump
US President Donald Trump's approval rating is 42% nationwide, according to a study by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago's NORC, released on Thursday, BNR reported.
But the approval is much higher among Republicans, reaching 85%. At the same time, only 7% of Democrats think Trump is doing a good job as a US president.
According to the Associated Press, Trump's approval rating is largely unaffected by Democratic-led impeachment investigations in the House of Representatives, compared to data from previous similar polls.
As many as 61% of Americans say Trump has little or no respect for the country's democratic institutions and traditions.
About 45% of Americans surveyed said they liked Donald Trump's economic policies, but 55% said they disagreed with the president's trade talks with other countries.
In total, 56% of survey respondents said they could not identify Trump as "honest."
The poll was conducted from October 24 to October 28 among 1075 adults and has a statistical error of 4.1 percentage points.
- » Johnson: There Will Be no Brexit without a Deal
- » A Record 45 Million People in Africa Are at Risk of a Food Crisis over the Next Six Months
- » Spain Offered to Host the UN Climate Conference
- » Russia: We Will Treat Bulgaria the Way It Treat Us
- » Kim Jong-un Is Very Pleased with the Recent Weapons Tests
- » Polish Palaeontologists Discovered the Remains of a 150 Million Years Old Sea Monster