42% of Americans Believe in Trump

US President Donald Trump's approval rating is 42% nationwide, according to a study by the Associated Press and the University of Chicago's NORC, released on Thursday, BNR reported.

But the approval is much higher among Republicans, reaching 85%. At the same time, only 7% of Democrats think Trump is doing a good job as a US president.

According to the Associated Press, Trump's approval rating is largely unaffected by Democratic-led impeachment investigations in the House of Representatives, compared to data from previous similar polls.

As many as 61% of Americans say Trump has little or no respect for the country's democratic institutions and traditions.

About 45% of Americans surveyed said they liked Donald Trump's economic policies, but 55% said they disagreed with the president's trade talks with other countries.

In total, 56% of survey respondents said they could not identify Trump as "honest."

The poll was conducted from October 24 to October 28 among 1075 adults and has a statistical error of 4.1 percentage points.

