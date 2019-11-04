NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Winds for almost Entire Bulgaria

Code Yellow warning for high winds is in place for 26 Bulgarian regions - Montana, Vratsa, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Gabrovo, Ruse, Targovishte, Razgrad, Shumen, Silistra, Dobrich, Varna, Burgas, Sliven, Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Smolyan, Pazardzhik, Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Pernik, Sofia region and Sofia city. A strong wind from the south-southwest will blow, with gusts up to 22-24 m/s. For areas near Stara planina, a strong south wind is forecast with gusts up to 20-25 m/s.

South-southwest winds of 14 to 17 m/s (Beaufort 7) will blow along the sea coast, with gusts up to 20-22 m/s (Beaufort 8-9), moderate to rough seas.