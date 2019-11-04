4 Magnitude Earthquake In Germany

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2019, Monday // 10:24| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 4 Magnitude Earthquake In Germany www.pixabay.com

4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook Germany at 1:59 pm local time (2:59 Bulgarian time). The quake was 3 km deep, Nova TV reported.

Its epicentre is 63 km south of Stuttgart and 33 km from Tübingen.

There are no reports of casualties and destruction so far.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Earthquake, Richter scale, Germany
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria