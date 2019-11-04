4 Magnitude Earthquake In Germany
4 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale shook Germany at 1:59 pm local time (2:59 Bulgarian time). The quake was 3 km deep, Nova TV reported.
Its epicentre is 63 km south of Stuttgart and 33 km from Tübingen.
There are no reports of casualties and destruction so far.
