Johnson: There Will Be no Brexit without a Deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to exclude Brexit without a deal possibility in a manifesto prepared by his Conservative Party, British newspapers, including the Times, reported.

The prime minister’s manifesto will focus on “getting Brexit done immediately” by pushing his “fantastic” deal through the Commons as soon as MPs return, The Sunday Times reported.

But Johnson's measure was sharply criticized by Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage.

The news that Boris Johnson intends to give up Brexit without a deal completely represents a major departure from his previous policy of leaving the EU “do or die, with or without a deal." Johnson's move aims to attract voters at the centre of the political space, as well as supporters of the Liberal Democrats who have concerns about holding a second referendum.

Nigel Farage, however, reacted angrily to the prime minister's intentions by writing on Twitter: "If The Times are right and Boris Johnson will abandon a clean break Brexit, and he wins an election on this, we will never be free of EU rules.," BNR reported. Earlier, Boris Johnson made it clear that he did not accept Nigel Farage's proposal before the snap general election on December 12th for a union of parties seeking to leave the EU.