Borissov: Macron Assured me that he Never Criticised Bulgarian Citizens

"French President Emmanuel Macron has contacted me to assure me that the leaked information about his words in an interview does not reflect the truth,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in his official Facebook profile.

"He assured me that he has never criticised Bulgarian citizens, workers or institutions. President Macron reaffirmed his support for Bulgaria," Borissov writes.

"As Prime Minister of Bulgaria, I will not allow anyone to offend our people and I hope that these situations will not be reached in the future" he said.

“I prefer the people who arrive from Guinea or Ivory Coast legally, who are here and do work, than the underground (clandestine) Bulgarian or Ukrainian networks.” French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with the far-right magazine Valeurs Actuelles. Because of this statement, Deputy Prime Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva ordered our ambassador to Paris Angel Cholakov to hand a note of protest to the French Foreign Ministry and summoned France’s ambassador in Sofia, Florence Robine, for consultations on November 4.