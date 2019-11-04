A Volcano Erupted on an Island in Southeastern Japan

A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima Island in southeastern Japan, Reuters and TASS reported, citing the Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

No damage to the island in Kagoshima Prefecture was reported. 

Locals have been warned not to approach the volcano. There is a village with about a hundred inhabitants  about 2.5 kilometres from the volcano.

The eruption occurred at around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.

