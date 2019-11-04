A Volcano Erupted on an Island in Southeastern Japan
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 4, 2019, Monday // 09:15| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A volcano erupted on Satsuma-Iojima Island in southeastern Japan, Reuters and TASS reported, citing the Japan’s Meteorological Agency.
No damage to the island in Kagoshima Prefecture was reported.
Locals have been warned not to approach the volcano. There is a village with about a hundred inhabitants about 2.5 kilometres from the volcano.
The eruption occurred at around 5:35 p.m. on Saturday.
- » NIMH: Code Yellow Warning for High Winds for almost Entire Bulgaria
- » 4 Magnitude Earthquake In Germany
- » Weather Forecast: Windy with Rain across Southwestern Bulgaria
- » A Smart City Will Power Itself with Electricity and Water
- » Strong Earthquake in Albania
- » The Recycling of 100% of the Aluminum Cans Saves Energy for 4 Million Households