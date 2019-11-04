All 39 People who Were Found Dead in a Truck in Essex Are Vietnamese Nationals

British police said today that they now believe all 39 people who were found dead in the truck discovered in Essex last week are Vietnamese, Reuters reported.

“At this time, we believe the victims are Vietnamese nationals, and we are in contact with the Vietnamese government,” Essex police Assistant Chief Constable Tim Smith said on Twitter.

“We are in direct contact with a number of families in Vietnam and the UK, and we believe we have identified families for some of the victims,” he added.

