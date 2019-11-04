Severe Bus Accident in France, over 30 Injured

33 people were injured after a bus traveling between Paris and London crashed into northern France as it exited a busy highway, police officials said.

The bus rolled sideways around noon as it exited the A1 motorway, France's busiest route, according to a police statement.

There were 33 people in the bus, 29 of whom sustained minor injuries and four were seriously injured. Some of the people were foreign nationals.

The statement did not say whether the bus was traveling to London or Paris.

Police, rescue and ambulance crews flocked to the scene. The motorway exit is closed, the statement said.