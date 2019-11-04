Mariana Nikolova on an Official Visit to China

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 4, 2019, Monday // 08:57| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Mariana Nikolova on an Official Visit to China www.gov.bg

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to November 7.

Nikolova will participate in the second edition of the "China International Imports Exhibition" to be held in Shanghai.

The Deputy Prime Minister will be among the speakers in the first session of the forum and will present the opportunities and advantages for investing in Bulgaria. During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova will meet with the governor of Jiangxi province.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: China, Mariana Nikolova, official visit
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria