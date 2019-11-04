Mariana Nikolova on an Official Visit to China
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic and Demographic Policy Mariana Nikolova will pay an official visit to China from November 4 to November 7.
Nikolova will participate in the second edition of the "China International Imports Exhibition" to be held in Shanghai.
The Deputy Prime Minister will be among the speakers in the first session of the forum and will present the opportunities and advantages for investing in Bulgaria. During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Mariana Nikolova will meet with the governor of Jiangxi province.
