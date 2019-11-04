Weather Forecast: Windy with Rain across Southwestern Bulgaria

Weather Forecast: Windy with Rain across Southwestern Bulgaria

It will be windy today, with strong and gusty wind from the south-southwest in eastern Bulgaria and north of the mountains, moderate in the rest of the country. In the evening in western Bulgaria the wind will weaken and will start blowing from the west.

Over the southwestern part of the country, cloud cover will be mostly significant, with patchy rain. Northeast Bulgaria will see more sunshine. The temperatures will rise, reaching highs mostly between 18C and 23C, even up to 25-27C in places in central northern Bulgaria. Atmospheric pressure continues to drop and will be significantly lower than the November average by the end of the day.

This is  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) weather forecast.

