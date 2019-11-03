The Current Mayor of Pleven Won Another Term
The current mayor of Pleven, Georg Spartanski, won another term. Today, he collected 53.1% of the votes of his fellow citizens, according to the exit poll data of Alpha Research, reported by BNT. His rival and current Pleven district governor Miroslav Petrov of GERB received 43.8 percent of the votes.
