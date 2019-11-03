The Current Mayor of Pleven Won Another Term

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | November 3, 2019, Sunday // 21:04| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: The Current Mayor of Pleven Won Another Term www.pixabay.com

The current mayor of Pleven, Georg Spartanski, won another term. Today, he collected 53.1% of the votes of his fellow citizens, according to the exit poll data of Alpha Research, reported by BNT. His rival and current Pleven district governor Miroslav Petrov of GERB received 43.8 percent of the votes.

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Local Elections 2019, Pleven, Georg Spartanski
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria