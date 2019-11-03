Atanas Kambitov Lost the Run-Off in Blagoevgrad
GERB's candidate for mayor of Blagoevgrad and former mayor Atanas Kambitov lost the run-off. He gained 43% of the votes today, according to Gallup. The new mayor of the city is Rumen Tomov, who was an independent candidate and was elected by 52.1 percent of those who went to the polling stations today.
