Pencho Milkov Wins the Run-Off in Ruse

BSP candidate for mayor of Ruse Pencho Milkov wins the run-off in the regional city. The nominee from the Left collects 57.5% of the votes in the second round. GERB candidate Diana Ivanova received 37.6% of the votes, according to the exit poll of Trend agency, commissioned by Nova TV.

