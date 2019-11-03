Pencho Milkov Wins the Run-Off in Ruse
BSP candidate for mayor of Ruse Pencho Milkov wins the run-off in the regional city. The nominee from the Left collects 57.5% of the votes in the second round. GERB candidate Diana Ivanova received 37.6% of the votes, according to the exit poll of Trend agency, commissioned by Nova TV.
