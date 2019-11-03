Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Ivan Portnih Is the New Mayor of Varna
Most of the voters in Varna preferred their new mayor to be Ivan Portnih. 60.8% of the inhabitants of Bulgaria's maritime capital voted for it. The other candidate for the run-off, Kostadin Kostadinov, gained 35.1% of Varna citizens' votes, according to a Gallup poll commissioned by Nova TV.
