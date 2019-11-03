There Were Fewer Complaints in Second Round of Local Elections

Complaints over irregularities during the second round of local elections in Bulgaria are about 7 percent less in comparison to the first round, the Central Election Commission announced an hour before the end of elections. The mayoral run-off in more than one third of the municipalities in Bulgaria is about to end with lower voter turnout in comparison to the first round. At 5:30 pm, the average turnout for the country was 35.80%, which means that 1 430 691 of 3 996 304 registered voters exercised their right to vote. In Sofia voter turnout was 33.33%, in Varna - 23.37%, Plovdiv - 23.74%, BNR reported.

