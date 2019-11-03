Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Zdravko Dimitrov Is the New Mayor of Plovdiv

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | November 3, 2019, Sunday // 20:44| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Zdravko Dimitrov Is the New Mayor of Plovdiv www.pixabay.com

Plovdiv residents have elected the current governor, who is from GERB, as the new mayor. 57.1% of voters voted for Zdravko Dimitrov. 37.3 percent of Plovdiv's ballots were in favour of his opponent, Slavcho Atanasov, 

This is indicated by the first exit poll results from Gallup International, commissioned by Nova TV. Thus, the new mayor of the second largest city in Bulgaria is named Zdravko Dimitrov, and Atanasov loses for the second time in a run-off against the GERB candidate.

 

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zdravko Dimitrov, Local Elections 2019, Plovdiv
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria