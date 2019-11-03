Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Zdravko Dimitrov Is the New Mayor of Plovdiv

Plovdiv residents have elected the current governor, who is from GERB, as the new mayor. 57.1% of voters voted for Zdravko Dimitrov. 37.3 percent of Plovdiv's ballots were in favour of his opponent, Slavcho Atanasov,

This is indicated by the first exit poll results from Gallup International, commissioned by Nova TV. Thus, the new mayor of the second largest city in Bulgaria is named Zdravko Dimitrov, and Atanasov loses for the second time in a run-off against the GERB candidate.