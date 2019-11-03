Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Zdravko Dimitrov Is the New Mayor of Plovdiv
Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | November 3, 2019, Sunday // 20:44| Views: | Comments: 0
www.pixabay.com
Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Plovdiv residents have elected the current governor, who is from GERB, as the new mayor. 57.1% of voters voted for Zdravko Dimitrov. 37.3 percent of Plovdiv's ballots were in favour of his opponent, Slavcho Atanasov,
This is indicated by the first exit poll results from Gallup International, commissioned by Nova TV. Thus, the new mayor of the second largest city in Bulgaria is named Zdravko Dimitrov, and Atanasov loses for the second time in a run-off against the GERB candidate.
- » The Current Mayor of Pleven Won Another Term
- » Atanas Kambitov Lost the Run-Off in Blagoevgrad
- » Pencho Milkov Wins the Run-Off in Ruse
- » Gallup First Exit Poll Results: Ivan Portnih Is the New Mayor of Varna
- » There Were Fewer Complaints in Second Round of Local Elections
- » Gallup First Forecast Results of Today's Run-Off: Yordanka Fandakova Wins a New Term as Mayor of Sofia