Gallup First Forecast Results of Today's Run-Off: Yordanka Fandakova Wins a New Term as Mayor of Sofia

Yordanka Fandakova wins a new term as mayor of Sofia. This is indicated by the first forecast results of today's run-off. In the second round, GERB's candidate received 50.09% of the vote, while rival Maya Manolova received the vote of 42% of the city's citizens, according to a poll by Gallup commissioned by Nova TV.

