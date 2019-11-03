Trend: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout

Politics » LOCAL ELECTIONS 2019 | November 3, 2019, Sunday // 20:03| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Trend: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout www.pixabay.com

Trend Agency presented exit poll data for the turnout in some of the district cities that elect its mayors on Sunday. The figures were presented by sociologist Dimitar Ganev on the air of NOVA Sunday.

Here are how many of the eligible voters went to the ballot box:

Sofia - 26.3%

Plovdiv - 20,9%

Varna - 19.3%

Pleven - 27.3%

Rousse - 25.7%

Local Elections 2019 » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote turnout, Local Elections 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria