Trend: Local Elections 2019 Vote Turnout

Trend Agency presented exit poll data for the turnout in some of the district cities that elect its mayors on Sunday. The figures were presented by sociologist Dimitar Ganev on the air of NOVA Sunday.
Here are how many of the eligible voters went to the ballot box:
Sofia - 26.3%
Plovdiv - 20,9%
Varna - 19.3%
Pleven - 27.3%
Rousse - 25.7%
