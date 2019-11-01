NSI: The Total Amount of Expenditure on Research and Development Activity Increased by 8.9%

Society | November 1, 2019, Friday // 16:42| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: NSI: The Total Amount of Expenditure on Research and Development Activity Increased by 8.9% www.pixabay.com

In 2018, the total amount of expenditure on research and development activity (R&D) was 827.6 million BGN, which was 8.9% more than the previous year. R&D intensity (R&D expenditure as % of GDP) also increased in comparison with the previous year - from 0.74% in 2017 to 0.75% in 2018, NSI stated in a press release.

The increase in total R&D expenditure in 2018 compared to the previous year was mostly due to the business enterprise sector where R&D expenditure increased by 60.7 million BGN or by 11.4%. Business enterprise sector was the largest of the four institutional sectors of R&D performance with a share of 71.9% of the total R&D expenditure. It was followed by the government sector, which research institutes and organizations formed 22.1% of the total R&D expenditure. The spending on R&D by tertiary schools and university hospitals amounted to 5.4% and respectively by the nonprofit organizations - 0.6% of total R&D expenditure.

The R&D activity was financed from the state budget, businesses, other national sources and from abroad. In 2018, the largest was the share of R&D funds coming from the business enterprise sector - 43.0%. They increased by 8.4% compared to the previous 2017 (from 328.5 million BGN to 356.1 million BGN). Compared to 2017, the funds from foreign sources for R&D increased by 12.1% (from 244.7 million BGN to 274.3 million BGN).

In the structure of R&D expenditure by fields of science in 2018, as in the previous year, the highest share belonged to the R&D expenditure in technical sciences - 57.6% or 476.9 million BGN, followed by medical and health sciences with a share of 17.4% (144.0 million BGN) and the natural sciences - 14.1% (116.4 million BGN).

The full report ca be found here.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NSI, Expenditure on Research and Development Activity, increase
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria